Advertisement

Ryan Lochte has his sights set on the 2021 Summer Olympics

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ryan Lochte is back in the water and training six days a week to make the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo after the scandal during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. While in Brazil, Lochte lied about an incident involving criminals dressed as police officers pulling their guns on Lochte and his teammates, demanding money. Video footage proved that to be false. He was banned from competing for 10 months following the incident.

An interview with Tamron Hall revealed his struggle through that time with alcohol and newfound fame. Now, his biggest focus is his family of four and the upcoming Olympic trials.

“I had a persona of people knowing, oh my God there’s Ryan Lochte, he’s the rockstar, the playboy image of swimming. And, you know, I played that role, but deep down, I knew it wasn’t me,” Lochte said.

He said he’s thankful for what happened years ago, as it taught him to improve himself on the inside before coming back to the water competitively.

Related Story: Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

“I had to get knocked down really low in order to find, basically, who I really am,” Lochte recalled.

Going forward, Lochte has hopes of making the Olympic team this summer.

“I try not to think about the headlines being ‘The Oldest Male Swimmer’. I kinda take each day at a time and just worry about what I have to do to accomplish my goals in this as far as swimming, and that’s kinda basically what I’m doing right now,” Lochte said.

Trials for the Summer Olympics begin June 18.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

Latest News

A man from Citra was killed in a wreck this afternoon after state troopers say a semi-truck ran...
Citra man dies after semi truck runs red light
Alachua County detectives are asking for help in solving a four-year-old cold case.
Alachua County detectives seek assistance in shooting cold case
After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy...
Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy
Charges dropped against daycare owner accused of failing to report child abuse
Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.
Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks