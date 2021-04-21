Advertisement

Santa Fe baseball team shuts out North Marion 5-0

Raiders improve to 19-2 on the season
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders high school baseball team defeated the North Marion Colts for the second time this season, 5-0.

The Raiders got things rolling in the bottom of the second inning when Devan Mitchum scored the first run of the night off a wild pitch to give Santa Fe the lead 1-0.

Raider Matt Geelhoed also scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the next inning to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead over the Colts.

The Raiders continued to rally against the Colts in the bottom of the third when Dalton Dampier delivered a 2 RBI single to give Santa Fe the 5-0 victory.

Zane Starling picked up the win for Santa Fe pitching all seven innings with seven strikeouts on the night.

The Raiders continue their season Wednesday against Chiefland, and North Marion takes on Vanguard Thursday for their last game of the regular season.

