TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Sophie Miller (Oak Hall)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sophie Miller developed a love for lacrosse by watching her older sister play.

She originally played tennis, but decided to go out for the Oak Hall girls lacrosse team as a sophomore to spend more time with her eldest sibling, and pick up a new sport.

Two years later, Miller is the senior captain of the squad. She came back to play her final season after tearing her ACL the first day of practice as a junior.

Miller returned to the pitch and led her team to an 8-5 record, and a runner-up finish in the District Tournament.

Assistant Coach Maddie Higgins has known Miller since she joined the team, and is never surprised by her heart and determination.

“She’s really that kid that has the hard hat on and I can’t think of a time where she didn’t give 110 percent,” said Higgins. “With Lacrosse as a sport that makes a huge difference, and effort and athleticism can take you a long way and she’s the perfect candidate to prove that.”

Miller’s dedication goes beyond the pitch. She has a 4.46 weighted G.P.A. and is taking Advanced Placement classes, as well.

She’s involved in numerous clubs, along with Student Government, and is a member of the school’s Arts Conservatory Program for music. Miller plays four instruments: bass guitar, classical guitar, upright bass, and piano, and sings.

She plans to major in psychology at the University of Florida and play on the school’s club lacrosse team with her older sister.

Sophie Miller’s outstanding achievements and versatility have earned her the honor of being named the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

