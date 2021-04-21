UF assistant coach Darris Nichols takes Radford head coaching job

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball program has lost an assistant coach for the second time during the offseason, as Darris Nichols has taken the head coaching job at Radford. Previously, Jordan Mincy left the Gators to take over the Jacksonville program.

Like Mincy, Nichols had been a part of Mike White’s staff since 2015 and helped Florida to four NCAA tournaments.

Nichols is a Radford, Virginia native and the move is a bit of a homecoming. Nichols becomes the tenth coach who spent time as a Florida assistant currently in a head coaching role.

Radford competes in the Big South Conference and recently wrapped up a 15-12 season.

