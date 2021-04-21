Vaccine signups take a plunge in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s getting easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All adults in the state of Florida can now get it, and vaccine distribution has reached nearly every corner of the state.

The Department of Health in Marion County said there’s been a decrease in the number of people registering to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say more than 125,000 people in the county got at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around a third of the county’s adult population.

Mark Lander, the head of the Department of Health in Marion County said there is no simple answer to why, but vaccine hesitancy and appointment timing are likely factors.

“We’ve seen a decrease in appointment slots needed at that mall sight. we could fill 3,000 over that week no problem those numbers are decreasing even as we open up some of the age groups,” said Lander.

The county is exploring options for how to get more people vaccinated with marketing efforts from the county.

