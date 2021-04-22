Advertisement

Alachua County Health Department announces that appointments are no longer needed for COVID-19 vaccinations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County health department sent an emergency alert to county reisdents on Thursday morning letting them know appointments are no longer needed to get a vaccine.

Health department officials say people can get vaccinated simply by showing up at one of the walk-up vaccine sites in the county.

For more information on when those clinics will occur, head to our “NCFL Vaccine headquarter page” HERE.

