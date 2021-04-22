Alachua County Health Department announces that appointments are no longer needed for COVID-19 vaccinations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County health department sent an emergency alert to county reisdents on Thursday morning letting them know appointments are no longer needed to get a vaccine.

Health department officials say people can get vaccinated simply by showing up at one of the walk-up vaccine sites in the county.

For more information on when those clinics will occur, head to our “NCFL Vaccine headquarter page” HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.