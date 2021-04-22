Bill allowing school children to pray before school headed to DeSantis’ desk
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - School children will be given the opportunity to pray before the start of the school, if the governor signs a bill headed to his desk.
The State Senate approved Ocala Senator Dennis Baxley’s bill by a vote of 32-6 - with Baxley, Jennifer Bradley, and Keith Perry supporting it.
The house has already cleared the same bill, so it now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign.
The bill would require schools to set aside time for a moment of silence and stop teachers from influencing what students should do during that time.
