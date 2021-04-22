Charges dropped against daycare owner accused of failing to report child abuse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The case against Amanda Foust, owner of ‘A Child’s Place’, is dropped.

In February, Foust was arrested on charges of failing to report child abuse and altering documents. She was accused of trying to cover up for an employee caught on video injuring a child.

Investigators said Foust did not report the abuse, however, now charges are dropped. Attorney’s for Foust says she was not aware of the suspected abuse until it was already reported to DCF.

Back in October, her employee Sierra Smith was arrested on charges of child abuse. She was seen on video surveillance physically, verbally, and emotionally abusing a one-year-old child. The daycare worker was seen snatching the child from the ground by both arms, pushing the child down with her foot, pushing and holding the child down, and other actions to antagonize the toddler.

Another child was hurt when Smith picked up the toddler by lifting his hands above his hand, and lets go of the child’s arms before he was standing upright - which caused the toddler to fall backward and hit his head on the tile floor. Smith does not go and check on the child despite the crying.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.