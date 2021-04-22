Advertisement

Charges dropped against daycare owner accused of failing to report child abuse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The case against Amanda Foust, owner of ‘A Child’s Place’, is dropped.

In February, Foust was arrested on charges of failing to report child abuse and altering documents. She was accused of trying to cover up for an employee caught on video injuring a child.

Investigators said Foust did not report the abuse, however, now charges are dropped. Attorney’s for Foust says she was not aware of the suspected abuse until it was already reported to DCF.

Back in October, her employee Sierra Smith was arrested on charges of child abuse. She was seen on video surveillance physically, verbally, and emotionally abusing a one-year-old child. The daycare worker was seen snatching the child from the ground by both arms, pushing the child down with her foot, pushing and holding the child down, and other actions to antagonize the toddler.

Another child was hurt when Smith picked up the toddler by lifting his hands above his hand, and lets go of the child’s arms before he was standing upright - which caused the toddler to fall backward and hit his head on the tile floor. Smith does not go and check on the child despite the crying.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

Latest News

A man from Citra was killed in a wreck this afternoon after state troopers say a semi-truck ran...
Citra man dies after semi truck runs red light
Alachua County detectives are asking for help in solving a four-year-old cold case.
Alachua County detectives seek assistance in shooting cold case
After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy...
Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy
Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.
Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks