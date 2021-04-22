Advertisement

Citra man dies after semi truck runs red light

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Citra was killed in a wreck this afternoon after state troopers say a semi-truck ran a red light.

They said an 89-year-old man was driving a van headed east on County Road 318 at one p.m. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 a semi truck failed to stop at a red light.

RELATED STORY: Proposed property concerns residents, but the developer assures they are working with the community

An impact the driver was ejected, he was taken to the hospital where he died. The semi truck driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

Latest News

Alachua County detectives are asking for help in solving a four-year-old cold case.
Alachua County detectives seek assistance in shooting cold case
After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy...
Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy
Charges dropped against daycare owner accused of failing to report child abuse
Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.
Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks