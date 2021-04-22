Citra man dies after semi truck runs red light

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Citra was killed in a wreck this afternoon after state troopers say a semi-truck ran a red light.

They said an 89-year-old man was driving a van headed east on County Road 318 at one p.m. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 a semi truck failed to stop at a red light.

An impact the driver was ejected, he was taken to the hospital where he died. The semi truck driver was not injured.

