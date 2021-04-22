Court order halts Williston Crabfest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has issued an injunction to keep Williston’s Crabfest event from taking place.

Levy County Court records show Judge Craig DeThomasis made the ruling.

County officials filed a complaint against organizer Keniuel Gates on April 12th, saying he had not filed for a permit or addressed health and safety concerns.

Crabfest has been held for several years in East Williston but has been marked by violence and shooting deaths.

