Forest High School shooter sentenced up to 30 years behind bars

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida school shooter is going to prison.

Sky Bouche pleaded no contest Thursday to charges against him related to the shooting at Forest High School three years ago. He was adjudicated guilty by Judge Lisa Herndon and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Bouche was convicted of walking on to the Forest High School campus in April 2018 and firing a shotgun at a classroom door, wounding one student. He gave up when confronted by a school resource officer.

He faced charges of Terrorism, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Culpable Negligence, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Interference in a School Function, and Armed Trespassing on School Property.

