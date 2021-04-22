Advertisement

Forest High School shooter sentenced up to 30 years behind bars

Sky Bouche
Sky Bouche(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida school shooter is going to prison.

Sky Bouche pleaded no contest Thursday to charges against him related to the shooting at Forest High School three years ago. He was adjudicated guilty by Judge Lisa Herndon and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Bouche was convicted of walking on to the Forest High School campus in April 2018 and firing a shotgun at a classroom door, wounding one student. He gave up when confronted by a school resource officer.

He faced charges of Terrorism, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Culpable Negligence, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Interference in a School Function, and Armed Trespassing on School Property.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met

Latest News

“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
The 168 square foot house has a queen size bed, new bathroom, shower and kitchen appliances.
Tiny houses being donated to Veterans Village
The Arnette House is celebrating their 40th anniversary providing emergency shelter services...
Tiny house built by Arnette House residents being donated to Veterans Village
Researchers plant eelgrass for Earth Day
Researchers plant eelgrass for Earth Day