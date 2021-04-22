Advertisement

Former FedEx delivery man arrested for threatening to shoot up trucks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An angry former FedEx delivery driver was arrested for threatening to “put holes” in the trucks.

According to Ocala police, Jean Roman Miranda worked for GAP Transportation, a FedEx subcontractor. Investigators say the 25-year-old suddenly quit, leaving his truck to be picked up on NW 34th Ave..

An employee who came to pick up the truck told police that Miranda threatened to shoot them. After this exchange, the report states that Miranda also called the company to threaten to shoot the other trucks.

The witness also states that she received a text message from an unknown phone number, she presumed belonged to Miranda. This message was in Spanish and stated something to the effect of, “what would look better, me putting my 9mm in your face or me destroying your car?”

Miranda told police that he did not intend to carry out any shootings. The defendant stated that he only made the statement regarding shooting at trucks as he was angry and upset. He further attested that he did not own any firearms.

Miranda was arrested in Seminole County.

