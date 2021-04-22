Advertisement

GPD: Gainesville man arrested for sharing, soliciting child porn on Snapchat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on Thursday after Gainesville police say he shared and solicited child pornography on Snapchat.

Owen Rosenberger was arrested on seven counts of distribution child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers say tips from the national center for missing and exploited children led to them issuing a warrant at the residence of 21-year-old. GPD searched inside his home on SW 62nd Blvd., when they found multiple electronic devices with images of children being sexually abused.

These devices are still undergoing a comprehensive forensic analysis.

