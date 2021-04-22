GPD: Gainesville man arrested for sharing, soliciting child porn on Snapchat

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on Thursday after Gainesville police say he shared and solicited child pornography on Snapchat.

Owen Rosenberger was arrested on seven counts of distribution child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers say tips from the national center for missing and exploited children led to them issuing a warrant at the residence of 21-year-old. GPD searched inside his home on SW 62nd Blvd., when they found multiple electronic devices with images of children being sexually abused.

These devices are still undergoing a comprehensive forensic analysis.

