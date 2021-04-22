Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.
Officers responded to a call Tuesday evening about a shooting at the Cedar Park apartment complex that barely missed a family watching TV in their home.
Victims say they were inside when they heard the gunshot.
Officers noticed their front window was shattered, and a bullet hold was found inside their couch where they had been sitting.
Officers have not identified any suspects.
