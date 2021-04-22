Advertisement

Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call Tuesday evening about a shooting at the Cedar Park apartment complex that barely missed a family watching TV in their home.

Victims say they were inside when they heard the gunshot.

Officers noticed their front window was shattered, and a bullet hold was found inside their couch where they had been sitting.

Officers have not identified any suspects.

RELATED STORY: Car with multiple people inside riddled with bullet holes in Lake City

