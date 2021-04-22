Lake City apartment complex suffers fourth shooting in two weeks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are investigating a fourth shooting in two weeks at a Lake City Apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call Tuesday evening about a shooting at the Cedar Park apartment complex that barely missed a family watching TV in their home.

Victims say they were inside when they heard the gunshot.

Officers noticed their front window was shattered, and a bullet hold was found inside their couch where they had been sitting.

Officers have not identified any suspects.

