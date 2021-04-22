Advertisement

Lindsey’s homer sparks Gator softball team, Walton collects 950th win

Florida stays hot after series win at Alabama
Florida outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey (2) during an NCAA softball game against LSU on Saturday,...
Florida outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey (2) during an NCAA softball game against LSU on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -Cheyenne Lindsey cranked a two-run first inning homer out of the number two spot in the batting order, while pitchers Natalie Lugo and Katie Chronister combined for a three-hit shutout as No. 3 Florida took down host Florida Gulf Coast, 3-0 on Wednesday in Fort Myers. Florida (33-6) won for the third time in the last four games following last week’s series win at Alabama.

The victory also gave Gator head coach Tim Walton his 950th career win. Walton’s winning percentage of .798 over 19 seasons is the nation’s highest among active NCAA DI head coaches.

Lindsey’s homer was her third of the season and the shutout was the 14th of the year for the Gator pitching staff. Lugo pitched the first five innings and Chronister closed it out with her fourth save of the season.

Florida returns to SEC play with a three-game home series against South Carolina beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

