Advertisement

Panthers rout Rams 12-0 in six innings

Gruenwald strikes out eight batters in shutout win
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers Baseball team exploded for six runs in the top of the first on their way to a 12-0 run-rule victory against the Eastside Rams Wednesday night.

Panthers leadoff hitter Justen Crews started the offensive barrage with a solo home run to left field to start the game. Newberry would go on to score five more runs in the opening frame, thanks to a pair of costly errors by Eastside.

Newberry would add another run in 3rd and one more in the 4th when Kaleb Compton singled through the left side to score Makai Johnson for the second time in the game. In total, the Panthers scored 12 runs on the night to call the game in the 6th inning.

On the mound, Landon Gruenwald kept the Rams hitters off balance all night. He struck out eight over six shutout innings.

Newberry improved to 18-1 on the season, while Eastside fell to 2-14.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
The teen died after crashing his grandmother's car into a utility pole and then a barbed wired...
“It really hurts because this kid, he was really special”: Football coach of 14-year-old killed in car crash mourns loss of player

Latest News

Two-sport star to play both in college
Raider signing ceremony
Santa Fe H.S., Wed.
Santa Fe’s Willie Lewis to play two sports in college
Panthers reach 18-1 overall
Newberry blanks Eastisde, 12-0
Florida outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey (2) during an NCAA softball game against LSU on Saturday,...
Lindsey’s homer sparks Gator softball team, Walton collects 950th win