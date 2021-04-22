Panthers rout Rams 12-0 in six innings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers Baseball team exploded for six runs in the top of the first on their way to a 12-0 run-rule victory against the Eastside Rams Wednesday night.

Panthers leadoff hitter Justen Crews started the offensive barrage with a solo home run to left field to start the game. Newberry would go on to score five more runs in the opening frame, thanks to a pair of costly errors by Eastside.

Newberry would add another run in 3rd and one more in the 4th when Kaleb Compton singled through the left side to score Makai Johnson for the second time in the game. In total, the Panthers scored 12 runs on the night to call the game in the 6th inning.

On the mound, Landon Gruenwald kept the Rams hitters off balance all night. He struck out eight over six shutout innings.

Newberry improved to 18-1 on the season, while Eastside fell to 2-14.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.