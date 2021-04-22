Santa Fe’s Willie Lewis to play two sports in college

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Most high school athletes would be glad to get recruited to play their sport in college. Willie Lewis of Santa Fe will have the opportunity to compete in two.

Lewis signed to play football and basketball at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana on Wednesday, fulfilling his goal of competing as a dual-sport athlete.

Lewis helped the Raider basketball team to its first-ever state title game appearance this school year, and hit a game-winning layup with 3.4 seconds left in the Class 4A semifinals to send Santa Fe to the championship game.

Recruiting wasn’t easy for any high school senior during the NCAA’s dead period which prohibited in-person contact with recruits. Lewis says he made it work.

“I kept into contact with the coaches throughout the year,” said Lewis. “A lot of phone calls, text messages back and forth, so I really got to know the school through that aspect.”

DePauw competes at the Division III level in both football and basketball.

