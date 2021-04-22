Sons surprise WWII widow mom who turned 99

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A special milestone happened to Ruth Walker the widow of a World War II veteran

She turned 99 and both her sons were at the Veterans Village in Fort McCoy to surprise her.

Walker’s sons both served in the army with Donald living close by in Ocala and Skip flying in from Washington state to be there on their mom’s birthday.

Both were thrilled to put a smile on her face.

Related Story: Eight World War II Veterans met to tell their stories

“She was really excited in fact i flew in from Seattle area to be here for her 99th and i’m hoping again next year she’ll make the big 100,” said Skip Ettinger.

Donald Ettinger was excited himself to surprise his mom.

“It’s a milestone and for both of us my brother and i to be here for this is also a pretty big thing for us,” said Ettinger.

Walker was the former state of Maine president for Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and the oldest of 10 children she is the only one still living.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.