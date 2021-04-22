Advertisement

The Amazing Give Workday Edition raises money for over 95 NCFL non-profits

The Amazing Give Workday Edition raises money for over 95 NCFL non-profits
The Amazing Give Workday Edition raises money for over 95 NCFL non-profits(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 95 North Central Florida non-profits will be benefitting from the Amazing Give Workday Edition fundraiser.

You can preview each of the organizations, learn about their missions and what the donated money will be used for.

Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s Program Director Lesley Banis said last year the Amazing Give was open for four months to allow for non-profits to promote emergency needs due to the pandemic. As a result, this year’s drive is condensed to 12 hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. compared to the normal 24-hour event.

“This year has been so hard on our non-profits they’ve really stepped up to the plate, so today is about giving to those nonprofits and giving to them so they can support those in our community,” said Banis.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville staff starts plans for new Office of Child & Youth Development

Since the foundation launched this event has raised more than 4 and a half million dollars. While they do not have a goal for this year’s fundraiser, they expect to surpass 5 million dollars.

Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a wrap party to count down the total amount raised.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
bryan williams
Gainesville man sentenced to less than a year in prison for home invasion that left one person dead
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Divorce bill dies in Florida house
Divorce bill dies in Florida House
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met

Latest News

Sky Bouche
Forest High School shooter sentenced up to 30 years behind bars
“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
The 168 square foot house has a queen size bed, new bathroom, shower and kitchen appliances.
Tiny houses being donated to Veterans Village
The Arnette House is celebrating their 40th anniversary providing emergency shelter services...
Tiny house built by Arnette House residents being donated to Veterans Village
Researchers plant eelgrass for Earth Day
Researchers plant eelgrass for Earth Day