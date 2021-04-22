The Amazing Give Workday Edition raises money for over 95 NCFL non-profits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 95 North Central Florida non-profits will be benefitting from the Amazing Give Workday Edition fundraiser.

You can preview each of the organizations, learn about their missions and what the donated money will be used for.

Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s Program Director Lesley Banis said last year the Amazing Give was open for four months to allow for non-profits to promote emergency needs due to the pandemic. As a result, this year’s drive is condensed to 12 hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. compared to the normal 24-hour event.

“This year has been so hard on our non-profits they’ve really stepped up to the plate, so today is about giving to those nonprofits and giving to them so they can support those in our community,” said Banis.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville staff starts plans for new Office of Child & Youth Development

Since the foundation launched this event has raised more than 4 and a half million dollars. While they do not have a goal for this year’s fundraiser, they expect to surpass 5 million dollars.

Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a wrap party to count down the total amount raised.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.