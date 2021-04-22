Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Sheriff’s office says last week the deputy tried to arrest 34-year-old Hazel Pinson on a warrant. She escaped, nearly running over the deputy in the process.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies worked with Alachua County deputies and US Marshals to find Pinson at a home in Archer.

She is being held on a $55,000 bond at the Alachua County jail.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville nurse finally discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 100 days

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.