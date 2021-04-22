Woman on the run arrested after attempting to run over Sheriff’s deputy
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week on the run, authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a Levy County Sheriff’s deputy.
The Sheriff’s office says last week the deputy tried to arrest 34-year-old Hazel Pinson on a warrant. She escaped, nearly running over the deputy in the process.
Levy County Sheriff’s deputies worked with Alachua County deputies and US Marshals to find Pinson at a home in Archer.
She is being held on a $55,000 bond at the Alachua County jail.
