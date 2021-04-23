98-year-old first-time filmmaker looks forward to watching his movie “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” as theaters reopen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As movie theaters across North Central Florida begin reopening, there will be plenty of soda and buttery popcorn for everyone, but what about the big screen?

From “Godzilla vs. Kong” to “Tom & Jerry” there’s a variety of movies to choose from, but one was produced by Laurence Jaffe, a 98-year-old man who lives in Gainesville.

The “Girl Who Believes in Miracles” is a faith-based movie following a girl with a special gift. It’s the first movie Mr. Jaffe has ever worked on.

“Well, I believe it’s a miracle. I started a new career at 92. I never thought I’d be in the movie business, but once I got into it I was enamored by it. It is a fascinating business,” said Mr. Jaffe.

He pulled together funds for the film and was responsible for overseeing the production and administration. Now six years later, he said he’s in heaven seeing it all come together.

“I’ve seen it four times now and I’m still not tired of it… it’s that kind of a movie,” said Mr. Jaffe. “You know what this does for me? I have friends just a bit younger than me in their 90′s and when they talk, they talk about what they’ve accomplished in their previous life. They look backward. I’ve got something I’m looking forward to.”

But what’s next for Mr. Jaffe? Well, he’s not ready to dim the lights just yet. He’s ready for a take two, and three, and four as he has three other films he’s working on.

“You’re never too old to start something new and to be successful,” said Mr. Jaffe. “It’s a joy. Every day I get up and look forward to what’s going to happen that day and I expect that to continue.”

After months of empty chairs and black screens, moviegoers invited back to the Regal Theaters in Celebration Pointe and Butler Town Center. On May 7th the curtain will go up at Regal Hollywood and IMAX in Ocala. Regal Royal Park in Gainesville opens on May 14th and the shows start at Lake City’s Regal UA Cinema 90 on May 21st.

Mr. Jaffe said he looks forward to watching the movie for the fifth time as theaters in Gainesville reopen.

