A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the public’s in their search for a registered sex offender who has committed another crime.
According to GPD, they are trying to locate Ramon Demosthenes Adams. Investigators say that the 48-year-old recently committed another sexual battery near SW 20th Avenue.
TRENDING: Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
GPD notes that Adams could be walking around with a noticeable limp. Police add that they believe Adams to be a risk to the public and anyone with information is asked to call 352-955-1818.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.