Advertisement

A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.

The Gainesville police department says they are concerned about the increased gun violence in...
The Gainesville police department says they are concerned about the increased gun violence in the city.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the public’s in their search for a registered sex offender who has committed another crime.

According to GPD, they are trying to locate Ramon Demosthenes Adams. Investigators say that the 48-year-old recently committed another sexual battery near SW 20th Avenue.

TRENDING: Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

GPD notes that Adams could be walking around with a noticeable limp. Police add that they believe Adams to be a risk to the public and anyone with information is asked to call 352-955-1818.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williston city limit
“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction
Court order halts Williston Crabfest

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state’s Seminole Tribe on Friday that...
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Extra doses? How New Hanover County commissioners got the vaccine early
Three pop-up mobile clinics will distribute COVID-19 vaccines
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 4/23/2021
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast