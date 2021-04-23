Amazing Give Workday Edition raises more than $1.1 million for 95 area non-profits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th Annual Giving Day final numbers are in and North Central Florida raised more than $1.1 million for charity.

The Amazing Give Workday Edition took place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, raising money for 95 non-profits in the area.

Operation catnip raised the most money with more than $60,000.

The Alachua Conservation Trust was not far behind with more than $54,000 raised.

