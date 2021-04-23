Advertisement

Amazing Give Workday Edition raises more than $1.1 million for 95 area non-profits

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th Annual Giving Day final numbers are in and North Central Florida raised more than $1.1 million for charity.

The Amazing Give Workday Edition took place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, raising money for 95 non-profits in the area.

TRENDING STORY: Cinderella is acquitted in a mock trial aimed at helping high schoolers learn about the legal system

Operation catnip raised the most money with more than $60,000.

The Alachua Conservation Trust was not far behind with more than $54,000 raised.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williston city limit
“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction
Court order halts Williston Crabfest

Latest News

The Gainesville police department says they are concerned about the increased gun violence in...
A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state’s Seminole Tribe on Friday that...
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Extra doses? How New Hanover County commissioners got the vaccine early
Three pop-up mobile clinics will distribute COVID-19 vaccines
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 4/23/2021
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast