Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the U.S. population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
The Ichetucknee Tube Center is closing down
The Ichetucknee Tube Center is closing down
GPD is looking for registered sex offender Ramon Demosthenes Adams
A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.
Williston city limit
“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
Sky Bouche
Forest High School shooter sentenced up to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

The man is now charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building in connection...
Capitol riot suspect arrested after dating match
One dead in Motorcycle crash in Interlachen
One dead in Motorcycle crash in Interlachen
John Webb found guilty of murder and attempted murder Friday.
John Webb found guilty of 2nd degree murder and attempted murder
Sales cooled off during the third day of the OBS Spring Sale of two-year-olds in training.
OBS Spring sale of two-year-olds in training took place Friday
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy