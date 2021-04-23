Advertisement

Florida state senate waters down election reform legislation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Senate watered down its election reform bill Thursday.

An amendment added on would now allow election supervisors the option of video streaming their ballot duplication process to candidates, instead of requiring them to allow rooms full of observers.

Another change removed a requirement that would have only allowed supervisors to validate mail in ballots with a wet signature on file, not an electronic one.

Whether the changes will make it into the final product is yet to be seen.

“What ideas will prevail, what things we’ll run into on the way there, I don’t know and it’s part of the exciting mystery of a great democratic republic,” said Senate sponsor Dennis Baxley.

The House has not yet taken up its version of the election reform bill.

The two chambers have only eight days remaining to get their two proposals aligned.

