Forest High School shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison, gun violence prevention advocates meet over Zoom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mass shootings across the country have made people cautious-- and gun control activists are calling on lawmakers to make changes.

Gun violence prevention advocates from across the country gathered over Zoom to discuss what needs to be done to stop mass shootings from happening.

“I live in Parkland Florida. I live in the community where they said gun violence doesn’t happen. We don’t get effected by violence, right? Until we do. It’s happening in every community across America, in every neighborhood, in homes, self-inflicted or inflected by somebody else,” Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said during the virtual press conference.

This week is also the three year anniversary of the Forest High School shooting.

The then 19-year-old, Sky Bouche waked into Forest High School wearing a tactical vest and gloves, carrying a guitar case containing a sawed-off shotgun.

On April 20, 2018 he fired shots inside the school, injuring one person.

He was charged with several different crimes including Terrorism.

This week he plead no contest to his charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

After this incident took place at the school, the sheriff’s office made changes to stop this from happening again.

This included cross training between deputies and fire rescue.

“In an active shooter incident, they’re coming out, all fire responders are coming out that can help and we want to make it as effective and efficient as an operation as we can so we go through a lot of training with our fire departments and the medics,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

And while there hasn’t been a situation like the one at Forest high in Marion County since 2018, deputies said they will have the training so they can be prepared just in case.

“We can never say there’s not going to be, ever going to be another school shooting. What we do have to say is that we’re going to be prepared just in case there is one,” Bloom added.

Related story: How to prepare for an active shooter situation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.