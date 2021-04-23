Advertisement

Marion County Fire Rescue starts new paramedicine program

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue is working with Ocala Fire Rescue to start a new paramedicine program.

Paramedics give treatment to patients at home so they don’t have to call 9-1-1.

This new program launched by Marion County Fire Rescue will allow paramedics to travel within the county and tend to patients at their homes.

In hopes of reducing unnecessary ER visits.

Marion County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Graff said this is a great opportunity to help those in need.

“It’s a program being offered across the country in different places and it’s an opportunity for fire departments and ems agencies to actually go out and spend a little bit more with the community. And those people who need connections with resources.”

Graff said he’s honored that he and the two traveling paramedics Tyrone Edwards and Brian Gardner are able to start this program.

“I’m super blessed that as a community I can help bring these resources and facilitate those two individuals. To work with our partners with Ocala Fire Rescue, our partners with the hospital, and our partners with the community in general,” said Graff.

The two paramedics were at palm garden nursing home in Ocala helping vaccinate patients. Marion County Fire Rescue hopes to add more paramedics in the future.

To learn more about the program you can call the Marion County Fire Rescue at (352) 291-8000.

