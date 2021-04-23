Marion County Pets: Marie, Barb, and Molly

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Marie is a 5-year-old mixed breed who staff say would make a great buddy to get you out of the house and moving. If you’re looking for a walking partner, she’s your girl.

Barb is a funny girl who likes to voice her happiness when playing with friends at the shelter. This 3-year-old is a staff favorite, and they think you’ll agree.

Molly is a 5-year-old mixed breed who just loves to get out and run with other dogs. Staff say she’s a joy to watch as she leaps through the air and rolls around with friends.

Adoptions are $25 all month - half price as part of “Spring a Shelter Pet” Month.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

