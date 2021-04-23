Advertisement

OPD: Ocala man arrested for possession of child porn

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyber tip led to another child porn arrest in North Central Florida.

Ocala police arrested John Palmer on five counts of possession of child pornography after searching the 30-year-old’s home on Southeast Silver Springs Place.

Detectives found multiple devices containing images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Palmer bonded out of the Marion County Jail Friday morning.

