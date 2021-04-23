OPD: Ocala man arrested for possession of child porn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyber tip led to another child porn arrest in North Central Florida.

Ocala police arrested John Palmer on five counts of possession of child pornography after searching the 30-year-old’s home on Southeast Silver Springs Place.

Detectives found multiple devices containing images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Palmer bonded out of the Marion County Jail Friday morning.

