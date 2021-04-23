Regal Cinemas reopen in Gainesville; will roll out across North Central Florida in coming weeks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in nearly six months, Regal Cinemas in North Central Florida have reopened their doors, Friday.

Regal Cinemas at Celebration Pointe and Butler Town Center in Gainesville have already held their first showings today, headlining with movies like Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong.

Regal Hollywood and IMAX in Ocala will reopen May 7th, Regal Royal Park in Gainesville will open up on May 14th, and Lake City’s Regal UA Cinema 90 will be back up and running on May 21st.

Moviegoers taking advantage of opening day say they’re excited to be back.

TRENDING STORY: Forest High School shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison, gun violence prevention advocates meet over Zoom

“It’s definitely a different experience. It’s more of an event, you know, you look forward to it. At home you’re kinda just sitting on the couch, whatever, but here, it’s an experience,” said Carl Sunwall, a moviegoer planning to see the Demon Slayer movie.

“I always bring my family and friends and it’s just like, whenever a movie comes out, we’ve gotta go see it. And again, it’s a tradition. So being able to see it on a bigger screen makes it way more fun,” added Lillian Hightower, who was also preparing to watch Demon Slayer.

As part of the reopening process, Regal has implemented its CinemaSafe program which includes wearing masks at all times, other than when eating or drinking, reduced capacity, and socially distanced seating. A full list of CinemaSafe health and safety measures can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.