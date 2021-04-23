Advertisement

Republican lawmakers call on CDC to lift no sail order for cruise ships

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) -Some Florida members of Congress are calling on the CDC to lift their no sail order on cruise ships.

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit asking the courts to lift the ban, and Wednesday Alaska joined the lawsuit. Republicans in Florida argue that if the ban says in place cruise lines will start basing their trips out of other countries.

“Ironically, the cruise industry is probably the safest place to be in the world right now,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, FL-02. “They have every member of the crew vaccinated they insist on the passengers being vaccinated. you don’t want to be vaccinated fine you don’t get on the cruise ship.”

Sen. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill to revoke the CDC’s no sail order. The Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements (CRUISE) Act would also require the CDC to provide COVID-19 mitigation guidance for cruise lines to resume safe domestic operations by July 4, 2021. Scott argues if other industries are allowed to reopen so should the cruise industry.

“You can get on an airplane, you can go to a hotel room, you can go to an amusement park, but you can’t get on a cruise ship,” said Scott. “And the CDC has made the decision they are not going to work without cruise industry so they can get back to work. That’s thousands and thousands of jobs around the country but more jobs in Florida than in the other states.”

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williston city limit
“It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation
Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to...
Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
University of Florida students to occupy Reitz union until food service demands are met
‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction
Court order halts Williston Crabfest

Latest News

GPD is looking for registered sex offender Ramon Demosthenes Adams
A registered sex offender commits another crime, GPD on the hunt.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state’s Seminole Tribe on Friday that...
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Extra doses? How New Hanover County commissioners got the vaccine early
Three pop-up mobile clinics will distribute COVID-19 vaccines
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 4/23/2021
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast