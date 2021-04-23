Republican lawmakers call on CDC to lift no sail order for cruise ships

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) -Some Florida members of Congress are calling on the CDC to lift their no sail order on cruise ships.

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit asking the courts to lift the ban, and Wednesday Alaska joined the lawsuit. Republicans in Florida argue that if the ban says in place cruise lines will start basing their trips out of other countries.

“Ironically, the cruise industry is probably the safest place to be in the world right now,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, FL-02. “They have every member of the crew vaccinated they insist on the passengers being vaccinated. you don’t want to be vaccinated fine you don’t get on the cruise ship.”

Sen. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill to revoke the CDC’s no sail order. The Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements (CRUISE) Act would also require the CDC to provide COVID-19 mitigation guidance for cruise lines to resume safe domestic operations by July 4, 2021. Scott argues if other industries are allowed to reopen so should the cruise industry.

“You can get on an airplane, you can go to a hotel room, you can go to an amusement park, but you can’t get on a cruise ship,” said Scott. “And the CDC has made the decision they are not going to work without cruise industry so they can get back to work. That’s thousands and thousands of jobs around the country but more jobs in Florida than in the other states.”

