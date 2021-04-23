Advertisement

Sales slow down in third day of OBS Spring Sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sales cooled off during the third day of the OBS Spring Sale of two-year-olds in training.

A filly sired by Curlin out of “Funny Proposition” topped the third day’s sales at $670,000.

The number of head sold was slightly under last year but the gross sales of nearly $15M and average price of more than $93,000 was better.

The last day of the auction is Friday the 23rd.

For more information about the OBS Spring Sale, click HERE.

