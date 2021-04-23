Sales slow down in third day of OBS Spring Sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sales cooled off during the third day of the OBS Spring Sale of two-year-olds in training.

A filly sired by Curlin out of “Funny Proposition” topped the third day’s sales at $670,000.

The number of head sold was slightly under last year but the gross sales of nearly $15M and average price of more than $93,000 was better.

The last day of the auction is Friday the 23rd.

