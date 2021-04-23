Space X launch leaves a strange sight in NCFL skies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For more reasons than just one, the Space-X launch out of Cape Canaveral made history. Here in North Central Florida, the launch left a mark in the sky that many will never forget.

“Oh yeah it was different, there’s no doubt about that,” said TV 20 morning meteorologist Mike Potter.

Different is one way to describe the scene left over North Central Florida as Space-X launched the Dragon capsule. Some in our area called it a shooting star or a UFO, but our Meteorologist Mike Potter said it’s simple.

“And what we saw this morning, I think was something I haven’t seen before. At least, the pictures and the videos I saw because you basically have a rocket going higher up in the atmosphere. So you’ll have the exhaust gases and the heat and then combined with that is the presence of clouds made out of ice crystals up at a high altitude and it made for a very interesting view.”

So we know the Space X launch was not a UFO but it definitely was a surprise for some. Especially, for a North Central Florida woman who said the shine in the sky gave her a sign of hope.

“So I was walking outside of my house and I saw a little shooting star and I said aw thank you god and I said a little prayer,” said Sarah Slysofski.

From the city of Trenton, Slysofski said she caught the historical space launch and the sights from her front yard by coincidence.

“It lit up the entire sky just like the photo that I sent you guys on Facebook,” added Slysofski. “I mean it was a trail of light. It was absolutely beautiful. Dropping little pieces of light in the shape of a circle behind it and I wasn’t watching the tv. Everybody said I was watching the countdown, it said 30 seconds until the rocket launch. I ran outside and it just happened by fate.”

The four astronauts headed to the International Space Station are expected to arrive in the morning.

