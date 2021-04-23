Advertisement

The Ichetucknee Tube Center is closing down

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - After almost 50 years in business, the Ichetucknee Tube Center is closing down.

The owner, Linda Soride, posted on Facebook that she has decided to retire.

She says due to health reasons she can’t continue to do the physical labor associated with renting tubes for people to use on the Ichetucknee River.

She thanked all the people who have supported her business over the years.

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Ichetucknee Tube Center after 50 years. The owner, Linda Soride...

Posted by Ichetucknee Tube Center on Thursday, 22 April 2021

