The Olustee Festival is returning next year
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Although postponed by the pandemic this year, the Olustee Festival will return next year.
Organizers “The Blue-Grey Army” have opened applications for vendors for the event to take place next February.
The annual event is held in downtown Lake City at Wilson Park next to Lake DeSoto.
They will offer arts and crafts and a kids’ area with bounce houses, pony rides, and rock climbing walls.
