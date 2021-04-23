The Olustee Festival is returning next year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Although postponed by the pandemic this year, the Olustee Festival will return next year.

Organizers “The Blue-Grey Army” have opened applications for vendors for the event to take place next February.

The annual event is held in downtown Lake City at Wilson Park next to Lake DeSoto.

They will offer arts and crafts and a kids’ area with bounce houses, pony rides, and rock climbing walls.

