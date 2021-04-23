Three pop-up mobile clinics will distribute COVID-19 vaccines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - As a part of Governor DeSantis’ push to reach rural areas, Levy County is hosting three pop-up mobile vaccination sites starting next week.

Anyone 18 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the pop-up mobile sites without prior reservation.

On Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the pop-up vaccination site will be located at the Levy County Emergency Operations Center.

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28, vaccines will be available at the City of Chiefland City Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop-up mobile site will be at the City of Cedar Key City Park on Thursday and Friday, April 29-30. They will distribute vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the county, more locations for the pop-up mobile sites will be made available in the near future.

For any questions questions@levydisaster.com

