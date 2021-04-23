Two women sentenced after defrauding City of Ocala for hundreds of thousands of dollars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two women were sentenced to probation and must make restitution after they pleaded guilty to ripping off the City of Ocala for $700,000.

Andrea L. Miller and Linda Bradshaw of Austin, Texas were accused of posing as representatives of a legitimate construction company doing business with the city and sent and email asking to switch the company’s bank account.

More than $700,000 was transferred to the fake account.

Miller was sentenced to three years probation and Bradshaw to five.

