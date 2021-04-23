Wildcats edge Buffalo 6-5 to extend winning streak to seven games

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Forest Wildcats pushed their winning streak to seven games after narrowly defeating The Villages 6-5 on Thursday.

The Wildcats trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the 1st, when Tyler Thomas came to bat with a runner at second. Thomas hit a flare into shallow center field that fell in for a hit, which brought home Trevor Murray to tie the game, 1-1.

A few batters later, Connor Dejour went from third to home on a wild pitch to give Forest a 2-1 lead.

The Wildcats lead ballooned to 6-2 after the second, but allowed the Buffalo to come back and cut the deficit to 6-5.

In the top of the 7th, The Villages had the tying run at third with two out, but Cole Bullen couldn’t bring it home, as he flew out to right field to end the game.

Forest improved to 17-8 on the season as they ride a seven game winning streak entering the District Tournament.

