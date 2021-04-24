Advice from medical experts leads to a change in Alachua County Public Schools mask policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools leaders are changing their face mask requirements. Students or staff will not be required to wear masks outdoors on school campuses. However, masks are still required indoors and on school buses. Public Information Officer Jackie Johnson explained this change was recommended on Friday.

“Our medical team, these medical experts that have been advising us since the beginning of the pandemic, meet every Friday to review cases, review what is going on in schools and the community. These were based on their recommendations,” said Johnson.

Masks will be optional for summer programs and the next school year explained Johnson. She said if things worsen and there is another spike, they could require masks again.

