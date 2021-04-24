Cancelled CrabFest still brings Williston community out for protest against inequality

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - For decades, music, vendors and the smell of seafood would fill the streets of East Williston this time of year for CrabFest, but this year, a court-ordered temporary injunction filed by Levy County officials, cancelled the cultural event.

RELATED STORY: “It brings everybody together from far and near”: Community reacts to CrabFest cancelation

So, about 50 residents in the Williston community rallied together to make sure their voices were heard.

“Black lives matter,” residents chanted. “No justice no peace.”

CrabFest’s organizer and promoter, Kenuel Gates, said Levy County officials wanted to cancel the event.

“I was over CrabFest since 2019, instead of them coming to the promoter or the person that’s over the event,” Gates said. “They went to a whole other organization because they had plans to shut it down.”

Anquette Monroe was looking forward to performing at the festival. She said despite the violence the event has brought in the past, it’s like homecoming for her family.

RELATED STORY: ‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction

“I like to see a lot of people walking around getting along, especially my people,” Monroe said. “I felt comfortable, I felt at home.”

In place of CrabFest, residents marched up to city hall, not to fight for the fest but to echo a message of equality.

Gates said he doesn’t feel like residents on the Eastside of Williston get the treatment they deserve.

“We going to have to start fighting for equality,” Gates said. “We lost a major event that supports the culture and that’s why we was here.”

He encourages the community to continue peacefully fighting for each other.

“We can’t just be wanting to party all the time and want to dance and get our freedom to party, but not a freedom to do what is needed to bring a change in our community,” Gates added.

As far as next year, Gates said he doesn’t mind collaborating with Levy County officials to bring crab fest back. “Sometime in the future, maybe next year, year after, if they want to rethink stuff I’m open,” Gates said.

In the meantime, Williston residents said the rally was not about CrabFest but about the community.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.