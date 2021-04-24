Advertisement

Driveway Theatre Projects debuts at Oak Hammock

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Performing Arts(UFPA) Driveway Theatre Project debuted at Oak Hammock assisted living.

The featured presentation showed the complete works of William Shakespeare with 37 plays packed into one hour.

Residents were also provided with a snack and glass of wine to enjoy the show.

“We are so excited, as you can see this is the biggest crowd, we’ve had gathered at Oak Hammock since the pandemic started,” Osman said. “So, I think our residents are so dialed in and they’re so excited about supporting the arts and supporting Gainesville. I think it’s a perfect combination. We are so excited that this driveway theatre project can continue.”

The theatre project will be making stops at more places.

To find out more, visit their website.

