Florida baseball team stays hot, edges Auburn 4-2

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators took down the Auburn Tigers on Friday night in SEC baseball action, 4-2 to make it a season-high seven straight wins. Freshman Colby Halter drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI triple and later scored an insurance run on Josh Rivera’s RBI single.

No. 15 Florida (27-11 overall, 10-6 SEC) kept the Tigers (16-19 overall, 2-14 SEC) in last place in the western division standings.

Florida’s other two runs came on a fourth inning two-run home run by Jud Fabian, his team-leading 13th of the season. Jacob Young led the Gators with three hits and also threw a runner out at the plate.

Auburn’s only scoring came on a two-run homer by Ryan Bliss off Christian Scott in the bottom of the seventh. Scott, however, still picked up the win in relief by allowing five hits in three innings of play. Jack Leftwich pitched the ninth inning and collected the save.

Florida and Auburn rescheduled Saturday’s game for 7 p.m.

