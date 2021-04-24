Gainesville nurse charged with exploiting an elderly person

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A nurse from Gainesville already serving time for welfare fraud is now charged with exploiting an elderly person.

The State Attorney General’s Office reports Amy Latasha Curtis used financial information from the victim to open a joint checking account. Curtis used the joint account to make personal purchases, including beauty products and a trip to Miami.

Investigators say Curtis stole nearly $2,000. She is already on probation for committing fraud in 2014 and faces a new charge of violating her probation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.