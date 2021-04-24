Advertisement

Hundreds attend exotic pet expo in Gainesville

One vendor shows off python that will soon be banned by FWC
One vendor shows off python that will soon be banned by FWC
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds attend the Repticon Reptiday Gainesville at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Gainesville.

The event started at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and ended after 4 p.m. Ten vendors were featured and a few of them were actually from Northcentral Florida.

Jordan Taylor of HJ Reptiles is based in Gainesville. They said that education is very important when showing these animals to the public.

“It’s extremely important to have education because without education you wouldn’t have this hobby. I’ve gotten many people over their fears of snakes because of education and without education I would still be extremely fearful of them,” said Taylor.

TRENDING STORY: Advice from medical experts leads to a change in Alachua County Public Schools mask policy

Another vendor was Axolotl Smiles. The co-owner of the business, Kenneth Belcher accidentally got in business after a surprise animal pregnancy.

“It was an accident. I thought I had two boys, I did not. One hundred thirty babies leader and I’ve to find them good homes,” said Belcher.

Tickets were only $10 for adults, $5 for kids and if they were under 4-years old, they got in free.

For more information on where more o these events are held and about the vendors present visit the Repticon website.

