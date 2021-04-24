Advertisement

John Webb found guilty of 2nd degree murder and attempted murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen resident was found guilty of shooting a man and stabbing another person in January, 2018.

People with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office say after three hours of deliberation a jury found 46-year-old John Webb guilty.

He was convicted of 2nd degree murder for the killing of Carlos Hamilton.

And he was convicted of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault on a second victim.

