Oak Hall lacrosse season ends with regional semifinal loss to Bolles

Eagles squander fourth quarter lead in defeat
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A by Maxpreps, fell in Friday’s home regional semifinal loss to Bolles, 10-8. The Eagles season ends 13-2 overall.

Oak Hall was led by Cade Balogh’s hat trick. Balogh’s third goal of the game made it an 8-5 Eagles lead with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles did not score the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs (14-3) rallied with five unanswered goals and scored the game-winner with 5:40 remaining on a tally by Andrew Sledzik. Bolles advances to face Maclay in the region title game.

Forest, North Central Florida’s only other boys team still alive, was also eliminated with a 12-7 loss to Fleming Island in the 2A regional semifinals.

