OBS Spring sale of two-year-olds in training took place Friday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another solid session to finish up the OBS Spring sale of two-year-olds in training.

A son of “into mischief” out of Loveofalifetime topped the fourth day’s sales, fetching $875 thousand dollars.

The number of heads sold, gross sales, and the average price per sale all topped last year’s final day.

For the week, 723 thoroughbreds were auctioned off for a total of nearly $74 million dollars.

The next OBS auction will be the “June two-year-olds & horses of racing age.”

