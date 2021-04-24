One dead in Motorcycle crash in Interlachen
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a vehicle crash in Interlachen this morning.
Florida highway patrol troopers say around 10 a.m. an SUV was headed south on County Road 315 approaching Main Drive.
That’s when a motorcycle made a left turn in front of the SUV.
The two vehicles collided ejecting the 58-year-old biker.
He died from his injuries.
The other driver reported no injuries.
