One dead in Motorcycle crash in Interlachen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a vehicle crash in Interlachen this morning.

Florida highway patrol troopers say around 10 a.m. an SUV was headed south on County Road 315 approaching Main Drive.

That’s when a motorcycle made a left turn in front of the SUV.

The two vehicles collided ejecting the 58-year-old biker.

He died from his injuries.

The other driver reported no injuries.

