R.A.W.E. holds inaugural girls basketball camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been said the offseason is where winners train. Well, if that’s true, then the 22 girls who showed up to the Reaching Athletes With Education Hoops Showcase are already a step ahead of the competition.

The first-year event was for girls in 8th-12th grade, at a cost of $65 per person. Participants received a t-shirt, lunch, and were put through a series of cardio and basketball drills to test their endurance, agility, hand-eye coordination, and basketball I.Q.

Campers got motivational instruction from former Division-I and professional players to help develop leadership, discipline, teamwork and an appreciation for the game.

Before the end of camp the girls split off into teams to play a couple games and demonstrate the skills they learned and worked on over the course of the day.

Ron Larris of “Nothing Is Given It’s Earned” Hoops partnered with Jerome Reed of “Reaching Athletes With Education” to promote and host the event at The Rock School.

Reed believes there is a greater need for these camps for girls basketball in the community and is willing to do all he can to help fill the void.

“There are a lot of girls in this city that are aspiring to be greater players, greater people,” said Reed. “And we just banded together to make sure that if we can be a part of that development we can create that event. With that in mind we see that this going successfully so far, so we’re gonna keep doing it.”

Reed also said he’d contemplate holding the camp more than once a year if the turnout for the event continues to grow.

