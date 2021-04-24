Shiloh SDA Church and Advent Health of Ocala host COVID-19 vaccine education panel

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With COVID-19 vaccine registrations down across the country and in Florida, Shiloh SDA Church in Ocala used their worship day to educate their congregation.

In Marion County registration numbers for the vaccine have plummeted.

Advent Health of Ocala and Shiloh SDA Church partnered to educate people about the vaccine.

Pastor Rudolph Sterling said this was all about educating the community.

“Misinformation and even disinformation at some point and we figured it is good if the community is educated about the COVID vaccine so they can make an informed decision,” said Sterling.

A registered nurse, Loretha Tolbert-Rich, was a panelist and echoed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“What it means for us as a whole not as individuals, but what it means as a public health standpoint to encourage people to accept the vaccine and be vaccinated. It will not just protect them it will protect all of us. None of us is safe until all of us is safe.”

Next week those registered will be able to get their shot.

“I’m very excited about this event as a healthcare worker and knowing the importance of vaccination I’m hoping we get a large number. our goal next week is 250 vaccines and hope we exceed that,” said Tolbert-Rich.

